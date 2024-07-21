BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 802 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.20. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $89.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -105.78%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.