BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 838 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $2,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Teleflex by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $221.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $262.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

