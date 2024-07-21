BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $234.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $242.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.96.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.