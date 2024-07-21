BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $2,634,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $166.10 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.83.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

