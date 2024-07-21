BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $419,000 Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,737,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,750,000 after acquiring an additional 289,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,640,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 567,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

WMS stock opened at $166.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total value of $1,725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.