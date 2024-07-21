BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $32.62 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

