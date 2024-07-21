BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $988,000 Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 181.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $307.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $5.597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

