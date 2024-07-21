BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,633 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 39,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 103,293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after acquiring an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $25.69 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $269.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

