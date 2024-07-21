BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Makes New $361,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 637.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $288.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

