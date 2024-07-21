BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 654,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,413,391 and sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

