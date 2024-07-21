BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 7,660 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,018,000 after acquiring an additional 112,353 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.74.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

