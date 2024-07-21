BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 1,237 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in PPL by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,479,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 22.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 60,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth $233,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

