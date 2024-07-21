BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 1,394 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NRG stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

