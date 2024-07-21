BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 1,668 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,339,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $55.37 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

View Our Latest Report on EVRG

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.