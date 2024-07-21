BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 20,507 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,507 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 135.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupang news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,755,155.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 753,538 shares of company stock worth $15,662,818. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupang stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

