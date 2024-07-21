BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 2,300 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Loews alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,587,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Loews by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,909,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE L opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $60.87 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,588,500 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.