BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 3,545 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after acquiring an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,235,000 after purchasing an additional 349,034 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 91,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $26,467,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 614,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 145,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $14.55 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

