BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes $195,000 Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,298 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 881,969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,326 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

