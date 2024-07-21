BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Takes $394,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,487 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on COIN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $257.79 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.04 and its 200 day moving average is $208.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares in the company, valued at $51,071,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,056 shares of company stock worth $64,899,898. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

