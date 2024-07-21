BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $417.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $443.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

