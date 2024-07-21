Bodycote (LON:BOY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $674.77

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 674.77 ($8.75) and traded as high as GBX 719 ($9.32). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 711 ($9.22), with a volume of 89,982 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 620 ($8.04) to GBX 710 ($9.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.71) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Bodycote Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 722.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 675.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,580.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Bodycote news, insider Ben Fidler sold 44,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.00), for a total value of £311,918.30 ($404,510.83). 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Stories

