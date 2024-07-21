Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Stock Price Up 5.3% After Dividend Announcement

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 281.40 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 272.60 ($3.54). 199,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 303,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.36).

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 262 ($3.40) to GBX 259 ($3.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.02) price objective on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 230.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,053.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.