Brokerages Set Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Price Target at $73.00

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

APGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of APGE opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -9.05.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,084,216.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,939,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 28.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

