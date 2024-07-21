Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT at $49.78

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 27.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,556,000 after purchasing an additional 575,605 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,126,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,254,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in AtriCure by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 720,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AtriCure by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 881,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 193,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.44. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

