Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Target Price at $91.00

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DD opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

