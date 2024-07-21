Brokerages Set First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Target Price at C$40.17

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

First National Financial Stock Performance

FN opened at C$37.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.63. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$518.05 million during the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.734359 earnings per share for the current year.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 20,539 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.36 per share, with a total value of C$787,876.04. In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 20,539 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.36 per share, with a total value of C$787,876.04. Also, Director Martine Irman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 71,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,974. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

