Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $142.65

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.65.

Get Generac alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Generac

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $156.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $161.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.01.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Generac by 219.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.