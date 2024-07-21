Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Target Price at C$43.89

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Shares of GWO opened at C$40.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 37.37 and a quick ratio of 22.18. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$37.06 and a 1 year high of C$45.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.58 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.2812813 EPS for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total value of C$42,065.52. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

