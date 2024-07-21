Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Target Price at $17.89

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.01. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,229 shares of company stock worth $47,216. Company insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

