Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) PT at $21.86

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Get IMAX alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMAX

Insider Transactions at IMAX

Institutional Trading of IMAX

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in IMAX by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Stock Up 0.6 %

IMAX opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $933.48 million, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.