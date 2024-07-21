Brokerages Set Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Target Price at $28.11

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

