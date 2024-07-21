Brokerages Set Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) PT at $1,597.67

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,597.67.

A number of research firms have commented on MKL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,115,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Markel Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,124,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,573.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,593.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,518.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group will post 82.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

