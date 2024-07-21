Brokerages Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Target Price at $9.56

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MCW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE MCW opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $131,492.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $234,954.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000,082.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,383.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,444 shares of company stock worth $443,472. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 16.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.