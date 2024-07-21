Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) PT at $100.75

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $74.05 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,631,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,997,000 after purchasing an additional 646,122 shares during the period.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

