Brokerages Set NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price at $276.92

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.54.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 972,916 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $269.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.25 and a 200 day moving average of $248.21. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

