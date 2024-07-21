Brokerages Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $61.86

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brian A. Hand bought 2,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,420 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Sunoco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SUN stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.876 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Stories

