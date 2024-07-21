Brokerages Set Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Price Target at C$12.08

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYZ shares. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price target on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Sylogist Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$10.29 on Thursday. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of C$6.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.79. The stock has a market cap of C$241.09 million, a P/E ratio of 514.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of C$16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sylogist will post 0.1501336 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

