Brokerages Set Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Price Target at C$12.08

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.08.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SYZ shares. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price target on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Sylogist
Sylogist Trading Down 0.1 %
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of C$16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sylogist will post 0.1501336 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sylogist Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 200.00%.
About Sylogist
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sylogist
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.