Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) PT at $41.00

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -341.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

