Brokerages Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price at $43.88

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.5 %

ZION opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

