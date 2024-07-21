BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.58. BTCS shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 108,386 shares changing hands.

BTCS Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative net margin of 370.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. Research analysts predict that BTCS Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

