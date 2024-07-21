Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $244.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $255.79.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,917.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,742,000 after purchasing an additional 196,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

