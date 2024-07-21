Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cabot worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Cabot stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.65. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $103.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

