Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $68.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

