Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,487.44

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,487.44 ($45.23) and traded as high as GBX 3,575.64 ($46.37). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,550 ($46.04), with a volume of 37,033 shares traded.

Caledonia Investments Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,550.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,487.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,428.91.

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.47 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 2,969.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($45.97), for a total transaction of £157,078.95 ($203,707.63). In other news, insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.08), for a total transaction of £278,057.78 ($360,598.86). Also, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($45.97), for a total value of £157,078.95 ($203,707.63). Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

