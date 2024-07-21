Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $12.94.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

