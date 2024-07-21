Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 171.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

