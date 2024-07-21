Cardano 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $241.19 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $15.47 billion and $241.19 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.47 or 0.05229785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00043983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,062,184,769 coins and its circulating supply is 35,891,956,559 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

