CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,869 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after buying an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,327.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after acquiring an additional 951,558 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5,711.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 419,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,102,364. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

