Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $366.34

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 366.34 ($4.75) and traded as high as GBX 386 ($5.01). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 382 ($4.95), with a volume of 254,986 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 415 ($5.38) to GBX 460 ($5.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.84) target price on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.47) to GBX 338 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,938.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 383.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 366.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,384.62%.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

