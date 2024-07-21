CIBC Cuts Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$47.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE:GCG opened at C$43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$39.41 and a 12 month high of C$52.13. The company has a market cap of C$117.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.96.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 38.72% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of C$62.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 1.9313682 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

